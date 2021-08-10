Video surfaces from dramatic quadruple shooting in Toronto's Chinatown

More details have emerged about a terrifying shooting that took place in Toronto's bustling Chinatown neighbourhood over the weekend, including footage of citizens fleeing the scene.

Security footage shows bystanders fleeing the scene of a horrifying shooting in Chinatown over the weekend - 📹 CTV #Toronto #Chinatown pic.twitter.com/7c5V2G4qUw — blogTO (@blogTO) August 10, 2021

It was in the wee hours of Sunday morning, shortly before 6 a.m., when police were called to investigate reports of gunshots in the Spadina and Nassau area.

Authorities arrived to discover a whopping four people had been shot in the popular neighbourhood, two of whom died on the scene.

They have since been identified as 27-year-old Markham resident Anthony Dang and 32-year-old Zhi Tan, from Richmond Hill.

The additional victims, a 31-year-old Markham man and a 43-year-old B.C. man, were taken to hospital, the former now released and the latter still being treated for serious injuries, though he is in stable condition.

The four were said to be socializing on the street after a long Saturday night when they were approached by two armed men who opened fire.

Security footage from a nearby business, obtained by CTV News, shows horrified bystanders fleeing the scene as the shots rang out. One person actually goes back and passes by the storefront again with one of the four victims, who can be seen bleeding from his left shoulder.

It’s not there residents nor the local homeless shooting each other… and houses in Kensington now sell for $1M + minimum.

I was priced out of the community after 25 years.

It’s the bars and after hours which bring people down to party. — Abi Roach (@abiroach) August 9, 2021

Toronto police told reporters in a media briefing that they aren't yet certain if this was a targeted act, and are desperately seeking any information — anonymously submitted or not — from those who may have witnessed the crime or may know the victims or suspects.

"Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to the investigation," the force says in a press release.