Travel rules in Canada just changed but the Toronto airport already has long lines

People travelling from the U.S. to Canada may be too excited for take off.

As the federal government gives the green light for Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccinated Americans to fly into the country today, wait times at Toronto's Pearson International Airport are atrocious.

On Thursday the airport advised passengers to "be prepared for a different airport experience" than what people may have been used to pre-pandemic.

"Delays are to be expected due to increased passenger volume and COVID-19 health measures," the airport wrote in a press release on Thursday.

"With the re-opening of the border for non-essential travels by fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents, Pearson is anticipating interest in air travel to increase. The entire airport community is working together to ensure that passenger and employee health and safety remain the top priority."

Despite the announcement, people travelling through Pearson are not happy.

Absolutely unforgiveable conditions for travellers today in Pearson airport. No AC/ventilation. 300 people packed like sardines. The GTAA should be sued. @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/Zxsj5QjyzX — night Loch (@night_loch) August 5, 2021

The airport said that international passengers can wait three hours or more to complete the arrivals process due to COVID-19 screening requirements.

To be eligible, travellers must live in the U.S., have allowed at least 14 days since their last dose and must show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than three days old.

People are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.