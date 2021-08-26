Toronto police just found a body eerily stuffed inside a suitcase

Though shootings, stabbings, and even car rammings are unfortunately not all that rare in Toronto as of late, there is something especially creepy and sinister about the human corpse that was just found in a suitcase in the city's Keelesdale-Eglinton West neighbourhood.

Toronto Police responded to a call about a potential body near a loading dock in the Keele Street and Weston Road area late Wednesday morning, and immediately closed nearby roads and blocked off the area around a suspicious suitcase, in which the victim was found with "obvious signs of trauma," per CP24.

For whatever reason, authorities have not confirmed that foul play is suspected at this time, despite the fact that, as multiple locals have noted on social media, humans —especially deceased ones — don't exactly tend to go around zipping themselves into luggage.

The force's homicide unit is actively investigating the incident, which is reminiscent of the work of Luka Magnotta and past cases from both T.O. and abroad.

Further details, including the identification of the deceased, have yet to be released.