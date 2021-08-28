This hidden parkette in Toronto is an oasis amidst the concrete jungle

Toronto often gets called a concrete jungle, and with new condos and construction projects popping up every week it's hard to blame anyone for using that nickname.

However those who know where to look can find some stunning hidden gems of nature scattered throughout the city.

The Alex Wilson Community Garden is one of these best kept secrets that only Toronto's most dedicated nature lovers know about.

Located just south of Toronto's famous Graffity Alley, the Garden was first brought to life in 1998 and since then has been a staple for locals looking to escape the chaos of city life for just a moment and enjoy some serenity around dozens of native plants.

"For over 20 years, the Alex Wilson Community Garden has been a treasured spot in the heart of the Queen and Bathurst neighbourhood. It's been a treasured little oasis amidst the bustle of downtown," Spadina-Fort York Councillor Joe Cressy told blogTO.

"A space brought to life and maintained by a remarkable group of volunteers. With food, flowers, and green space, it has nourished our community, and brought great joy to residents and visitors alike."

The garden is home to a number of native plants, wildlife, quiet green space, and 40 food-growing allotments where organic fruits and vegetables can be raised.

Enjoyed revisiting this slice of green space on a lot just off Graffiti Alley at Portland Street | Alex Wilson Memorial Garden - a community garden for growing food and native plant habitats 🌿 pic.twitter.com/1j3KJftOym — Francesca Bouaoun (@frantasticx) July 7, 2021

While it may not have the size and status of New York City's Central Park, the Alex Wilson Community Garden serves much of the same function.

It's a perfect spot to take a breather, sit under a tree and enjoy a hidden little oasis in the middle of the massive city.

The Alex Wilson Community Garden is located at 556 Richmond St. West near Bathurst.