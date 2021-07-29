This is why there are new bumps in the middle of some major Toronto intersections

If you drive in Toronto, you may notice a few key intersections looking — and physically feeling — a little different lately.

In another step of the city's Vision Zero campaign to prevent traffic-related fatalities, of which there have been a shocking number in recent years, new driving infrastructure is being installed on a handful of bustling roads.

Striped rubber speed bumps will sit in the middle of eight corners to encourage drivers to take left turns a little differently for the benefit of pedestrians.

The bumps force vehicles to make the turn more slowly, and also at a sharper angle (vs. a swooping arc across lanes) that will lead to better visibility as they face people crossing the street more directly and with less of a blind spot.

As part of our Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, today we launched the Left-Turn Calming Pilot which will help reduce the risk of left-turn collisions at 8 intersections in the City. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/OydiqNMhkj — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 29, 2021

The pilot may eventually be expanded to more locations but is starting at the following intersections identified as priority based on collision history:

Finch Ave. E and Sandhurst Circle

Sheppard Ave. E and Kennedy Road

Eglinton Ave. E and Brimley Road

Victoria Park Ave. and Sheppard Ave. E

Victoria Park Ave. and Lawrence Ave. E

Lawrence Ave. E and Curlew Drive

Don Mills Road and Steeles Ave. E

Mount Pleasant Road and Merton Street

As of Thursday, the bumps have already been added at the first two corners, with the rest slated to roll out by the end of August.

"We are continuing to make progress in expanding our Vision Zero toolbox by adding proactive and targeted solutions with the purpose of eliminating traffic-related serious injuries and fatalities," Mayor John Tory said in a release on the topic Thursday morning.

"The Left-Turn Calming Pilot is one of these solutions that I’m confident will ultimately protect people walking and cycling by making them more visible to turning vehicles. I look forward to seeing the results of this pilot so we can determine if this measure should be expanded to other locations across the city."

Other facets of Vision Zero include educational posters and signage, reduced speed limits in tons of areas, new red light and automated speed enforcement cameras, bike lane improvements, and more.