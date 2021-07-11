Toronto is getting a beautiful new wood cabin but it's almost exclusively for llamas

Canada's oldest zoo is located right here in Toronto. In fact, the High Park Zoo has been around since 1893.

The Zoo is undergoing a 3-phase Master Plan to upgrade and enhance its facilities over the span of 10 years.

The first phase is a new gorgeous wooden cabin for the llamas and capybaras and it's nearly complete. The building is set to be entirely finished by the end of July.

The llamas have been sheared so they don't get too hot in the summer. Here is Jet and Luna (white). Stay tuned for information on how to buy the wool. #llamas #highparkzoo @TorontoPFR @PFRPartnerships pic.twitter.com/h4hus24hk7 — High Park Zoo (@HighParkZoo) June 30, 2021

The progress of the High Park Zoo llama pen can be viewed through a live cam.

Treasurer of the Friends of High Park Zoo board, Chris Diceman explains that "The brand new building is for the betterment of the zoo and animals. We have doubled the size of the cabin and created a better wintertime housing for the animals."

The funding for the Master Plan project came from the City of Toronto, Friends of High Park Zoo and the Province of Ontario.

The next 2 phases in the plan are to implement road and public space improvements and animal pen improvements.

The interactive llama pen activities have unfortunately been cancelled for 2021, however, they will return next year. Although visitors are welcome to stroll around the site and observe all the animals.

"We are excited to let people come and observe the animals again, the lamas love to people watch too," said Director of Friends of High Park Zoo, Sarah Doucette.

The zoo is home to a variety of animals from all around the world including bison, llamas, peacocks, reindeer, highland cattle, wallabies, emus and sheep.

The Zoo also has some newborn babies including new bison calves.

New poll alert! Help us name the baby bison calf born to Whistler and Benny in early June! Get your vote in by July 17: https://t.co/pogzh8Ceda #highparkzoo #bison @TorontoPFR @PFRPartnerships pic.twitter.com/oHms4EdR7J — High Park Zoo (@HighParkZoo) July 5, 2021

High Park Zoo is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located within High Park at Deer Pen Rd.