Justin Trudeau says Canadians no longer have any excuses not to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians have "no more excuses" for remaining unvaccinated because Canada has officially procured enough vaccine for all eligible residents to receive both doses.

Trudeau made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday, stating that Canada now officially has over 66 million doses of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

"Back in the winter I made a promise that we would have enough vaccines for all eligible Canadians by the end of September," Trudeau said. "Not only have we kept that promise, we've done it two months ahead of schedule."

Though 33 million Canadians are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, only roughly 26 million have received one dose while 21 million are fully vaccinated to date.

With the super-contagious Delta variant on the rise in the U.S. and Europe, officials in Canada have been doing everything in their power to convince the remaining unvaccinated portion of the population to get their shots.

Trudeau issued one such plea Tuesday, encouraging the unvaccinated to think about their loved ones, reminding them that the vaccine is safe, warning that those without proof of vaccination will be forced to miss out on certain activities going forward and noting that the "overwhelming majority" of new cases are in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"With enough doses for everyone, there's no more excuses to not get your shot," Trudeau said, "It's about stepping up to do the right thing, as Canadians have been doing all throughout this pandemic."