Toronto laneway transforms into huge play space with games and selfie stations

Toronto just got a new 7000-square-foot space that comes with arcade games, a 55-inch TV and a mural wall for selfies entirely designed by local artists.

The Laneway in the Castlefield Design District has started taking bookings.

The space may look like little more than a fancy driveway at the moment, but it's a giant blank canvas for almost any kind of event that Hart Entertainment president Phil Hart describes as a "funky, cool outdoor space."

Basically, if you've ever wanted to throw your own private party in Toronto's renowned Graffiti Alley, this is the next best thing. Just don't expect prices to be cheap.

Two tents are 1250 square feet and 600 square feet, and can be joined to create almost 2000 square feet of tent coverage. Those who have boiled in the sun or gotten caught in a brief shower at outdoor events know how important that can be.

"So far we have booked weddings, engagement parties, corp events and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs," Hart tells blogTO.

Hart Entertainment is a party rental company that's been in the game for almost 20 years, so they were more than prepared to adapt to COVID with interactive virtual party offerings and now this safe outdoor venue.

For The Laneway, pricing is scaled based on how much space your event takes up and what your package includes.

A "Kids Alley" is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday and includes use of 2500 square feet of space for $3595.

For $4995, "Graffiti Alley" includes partial use of 4000 square feet of space, a 55" mobile TV, a mobile photo booth and operator, sanitizing units, free parking, and for an extra charge, washrooms.

The "Wynwood" option includes everything above as well as a red carpet, a portable wood bar, WiFi and coat racks for $5995.

Packages with add-ons work much the same way on a sliding scale, ranging from $1750 for ping pong, a pool table, foos ball and shuffleboard (all of which are available individually) all the way up to $3750 for a package that includes glowing shuffleboard, Pong and glow-in-the dark mini golf.

You can also get packages with casino games like craps, roulette, blackjack and poker, and they have options for arcade games like Donkey Kong, Space Invaders and Ms. Pacman.

If you want to go really extreme, there are also add-ons like a rock climbing wall or a mechanical bull, surfing or snowboarding.

They have access to DJs, food vendors and bands, or you're welcome to book your own for an event at the space. Food vendors include reputed caterers like Encore and Daniel et Daniel.

Murals surrounding the space were created by Nick Sweetman, Christina Mazzulla, Flips, Rowell Soller, Fathom and Sight.