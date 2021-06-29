Canada's most famous tugboat is coming to Toronto

Whether it's a giant rubber duck, or just a bunch of people going for a polar bear swim, Toronto residents love seeing unusual sights floating around in the waters of Lake Ontario.

Soon, Theodore TOO, the beloved tugboat and star of the 90's children's show Theodore Tugboat will also be making its way to Ontario's shoreline.

The jovial looking tugboat with an always smiling face and bright red hat will be making a stop in Toronto en route to his new Hamilton home.

After over two decades in Halifax, Theodore will be visiting several Canadian cities as part of his move into a new home. Currently, should the weather allow it, July 16 is when Toronto residents can expect to see the iconic 90's TV star in the city.

Theodore was bought from a Halifax sightseeing company for nearly half-a-million dollars and will now enjoy a new role working alongside Swim Drink Fish, one of Canada's leading water education and conservation advocates.

"We must ensure access to clean water and promote employment in one of our nation's most vital and skill-intensive sectors," says Blair McKeil, President and CEO, Breakwater Investments via press release. McKeil is responsible for purchasing Theodore TOO and moving him to Hamilton.

"We're incredibly honoured to join Swim Drink Fish and lend support to its work with Indigenous leaders and sustainability thought leaders in their mission-critical work rallying Canadians around a clean water strategy built on the conservation, restoration and protection of our waterways and Great Lakes."

Typically, old television stars only make the news when they've done something ridiculous, so it's nice to see one getting a positive spotlight for once. Theodore's new job working with Ontario's marine industry show it's never too late to switch careers, even for a humanoid boat.