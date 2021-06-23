Someone in Toronto is renting out their 60th floor condo balcony for $25 Insta pics

Toronto's skyline looks amazing from the top of a downtown tower and now you can rent it for photo session.

Toronto resident Ryan Alrushud is renting his balcony, on the 60th floor of a penthouse of the Massey Tower, for photo sessions. The tower is near Dundas Square and has views of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario, the islands and Nathan Phillips Square. It faces north and west.

"It's a really huge, vast view of Toronto — it is so gorgeous."

Alrushud, 24, tells blogTO, he started offering the balcony for the sessions a few days ago. He posted it on the Modelling in Toronto Facebook page on June 18.

"Are you a photographer or a model? Want to take unique photos? Wanna take cute Instagram-able pictures?" the post reads.

So far the idea has generated a lot of interest.

"It's brand new and boom it's got so much attention."

He has had several bookings including one for special birthday photos. He welcomes weddings, models or anyone who just wants to take a photo with a beautiful backdrop.

Alrushud moved into the unit a few months ago and as a social worker working from home, he would often look out at the balcony. He thought it was a shame more people couldn’t see this view.

"I came up with this idea as a side-hustle," he says. "It's got to be used, people love Toronto, Toronto is a beautiful city."

When people rent the balcony, the curtain can be closed so they have privacy. The charge right now is $25 for an hour but people can book for longer.

Right now, Alrushud is following public health guidelines for COVID and people will have to wear masks in the building but can take them off once outside on the balcony. There is a maximum of three guests allowed.

As a photographer, Alrushud can also take the photos for an extra fee.

To book a session, just message Alrushud on Instagram.