People in Ontario may be getting second COVID vaccines way sooner than they expected

Just days after announcing that it will be expediting the timeline for second vaccine doses — with priority given, as in the first round, to the elderly and immunocompromised — the Government of Ontario is considering hastening the process even further and doing away with the staged rollout altogether.

NEW: Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is considering dropping the age bands for second dose appointments, and potentially allowing all to book their second dose. Unclear when that decision will be made. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) June 3, 2021

As of May 28, the plan was to start administering final jabs to residents 80 and older starting May 31, and then to those 70 and older starting June 14.

That would be followed by those who received their first innoculation within a certain time window starting June 28, and then by those who received their shots within later timeframes after that.

But, Health Minister Christine Elliott revealed on Thursday that Premier Doug Ford and his team are in talks about getting rid of the age and other requirements and opening up second appointments to everyone in the province.

York Region did it-they had a lot of open spots. Congress Centre had 404 spots yesterday. Not a good look to have open spots while the variant spreads. Each day this continues is an issue -too little, too late. @johntory @joe_cressy @HomerTien @BogochIsaac @celliottability pic.twitter.com/cwgXIuqMqG — Vicky Baum (@vickyrobinbaum) June 3, 2021

Elliott said to reporters at Queen's Park that the impetus is, of course, "to make sure that anybody who wants to receive their second vaccine can get one as quickly as possible," especially as the province begins to open up and certain variants of concern continue to spread.

Health officials such as Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and her Peel Region counterpart Dr. Lawrence Loh now believe that the Delta variant in particular could become the dominant strain of the virus in their regions.

Now, where the heck are you coming from applying sensibility to Ontario's vaccination distribution? This government thrives on chaos and confusion. — ░1░M░a░r░z░i░p░a░n░ (@1marzipan) June 3, 2021

There has been palpable tension around citizens vying for their second doses while some are still awaiting their first, while some clinics are still advertising far too many open spots that many are arguing should be used for second immunizations if they aren't being taken otherwise.

The government has decided that residents who received an AstraZeneca shot will be able to mix and match for their second dose, which should also provide fewer barriers to gaining access to the vaccine.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has also said that individuals can safely have one dose of each of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which both employ mRNA technology, unlike the AZ.

Instead of having the Hunger Games, Open it up in the same order. Two sons waiting since April 8 and 18th and you are going to tell me someone that got it in May will be ahead of them??? @fordnation You like to run things on popular opinion, well this is mine! — susan b (@jamwin10) June 3, 2021

Elliott did not provide a date by which the government plans to make a decision about opening up second vaccine appointment bookings, or when the change could actually be put into effect.

Hopefully, if they do speed things up, appointment slots won't be as impossible to nab as the first time around.