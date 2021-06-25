Man stops renting out balcony in Toronto for Insta Pics after building complains

A man who had a cool new side-hustle in the city had his dreams dashed when people complained about the new venture.

Toronto resident Ryan Alrushud was renting his balcony, on the 60th floor of a penthouse for Instagram, birthday or even wedding photo sessions. His building, near Dundas Square, has views of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario, the islands and Nathan Phillips Square. It faces north and west.

As a photographer, Alrushud offered to take the photos for an extra fee.

But there were complaints after the blogTO story ran and he was asked to halt his business.

"There has been unfortunately complaints from the management about this idea," he told blogTO.

The building, Massey Tower, did not respond to requests for comment.

He added that he is in the process of getting a business license but in the meantime, he has removed his Instagram account promoting the venture.

The City of Toronto has guidelines on business licenses and for those looking to operate a photography business need to look into zoning requirements and a business registration.

Alrushud's idea to rent out a location for economical photoshoots seems to have inspired a few other would-be entrepreneurs.

At least two other people posted spaces for rent for Insta pics.

"Do you want fancy insta-worthy photos with mind blowing views of CN Tower, Lake Ontario and Downtown Toronto?" one person wrote in Modelling in Toronto. "Happy to rent out my private balcony on 54th floor!"

Another person has a backyard oasis on offer for $40 an hour.

"Looking for scenic nature pics for your Instagram? Looking to enhance your portfolio with scenic lush green pics?" the person wrote. "If you live in Toronto, I'd love to rent out my backyard to you!"