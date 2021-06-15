Lineup for second dose of vaccine at Toronto pop-up clinic spans entire neighbourhood

The people of Toronto are absolutely crushing it when it comes to getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — and they're going to great lengths to do so, it seems, up to and including waiting in line for seven hours at a pop-up clinic to get a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Toronto Public Health is reporting that 20 per cent of all adults in the city are now fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it's clear that those who've yet to receive a second jab are eager to join the club.

Massive lineups to get a 2nd dose at the Warden Hilltop Community Centre today - 📹 @RonaldJayQ #Toronto #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/h07O0tHnmm — blogTO (@blogTO) June 15, 2021

Eligibility has expanded more than ever as of this week, with most of Toronto now considered a "hot spot" — though making an appointment through the provincial government's vaccine booking system has proven difficult for many, due to overwhelming demand.

Fortunately, hospitals continue to run their own pop-up immunization clinics all over the city for anyone over the age of 12 living or working in a postal code that begins with "M" to simply walk in and get themselves a second shot.

If only it were that easy.

Here’s the lineup to get a 2nd dose shot at the Warden Hilltop Community Centre.



First person in line was here at 1:30 am — and there is no end to line, it just turns into a massive hoard of people. #onpoli #CovidOntario pic.twitter.com/uhYU3MSyeV — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 15, 2021

Demand being as high as it is, people are once again waiting in very long lines to get same-day doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto.

This time around, it's a second dose they're seeking, but lines are ridiculous nonetheless.

This may not have been early enough for the pop-up clinic at Warden Hilltop Community Centre. The line stretches approximately 1 km from the site itself, and wraps around the building.



cc: @VaxHuntersCan https://t.co/CzQX3Yca7R pic.twitter.com/nY0Y7GojTI — Joshua Shaw (he/him) (@JoshuaDMShaw) June 15, 2021

By some reports, people started lining up just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning outside the Warden Hilltop Community Centre in Scarborough, where Toronto East Health Network's Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) is running a pop-up immunization clinic.

Nice walk on a sunny day. My guess was 2 k.m. from the vaccine pop-up at Warden Hilltop to the end of the line, about 15 minutes before it opened. It snakes though this residential neighbourhood and just kept growing. pic.twitter.com/OzGZ288GOm — Jessica Smith Cross (@jessiecatherine) June 15, 2021

While MGH did specify that it only had 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute today, hoardes of people took a chance to line up for literal kilometres with hopes to get one.

That Warden Hilltop clinic opened to the public at 8 a.m. today. By 8:25 a.m., MGH announced that all doses had been spoken for and that the line was being cut off.

Please note: All of the doses at our Warden Hilltop pop-up today, June 15, have been allocated and we are closing the line. Thank you! — MGH / TEHN (@MGHToronto) June 15, 2021

If you're thinking of heading over to the community centre in hopes of getting a vaccine, you will be disappointed — but that doesn't mean you can't get a second dose today, tomorrow or the next day.

According to the province, eligible Ontario residents can book their second dose appointments through the provincial booking system, directly through their local public health units, or at participating pharmacies.

You can also try calling your own family doctor, who may have doses in store now that Canada is ramping up distribution.

And if you would prefer to go the pop-up route, don't fret: There are still plenty of those scheduled in the days and weeks to come. MGH alone has pop-ups planned every day this week in different parts of Toronto.

Keep an eye on the City of Toronto-endorsed Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account for pop-ups near you.