Here's how to book an early second dose of a COVID vaccine in Toronto

Toronto just might get its two-dose summer after all, thanks to the Ontario government's increasingly speedy rollout of COVID vaccines (and a localized spike in cases caused by the aggressive Delta variant).

"As Ontario prepares to move to Step 1 of its Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, the province is further expanding eligibility for accelerated second doses in Delta hot spots," announced the Ford government Thursday afternoon.

"The province is further expanding eligibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 variants and protect communities with the highest rates of Delta (B.1.617) variant transmission."

Starting this Monday, June 14, at 8 a.m., anyone who recieved their first dose of an mRNA vaccine (read: NOT AstraZeneca) on or before May 9 will be able to book an appointment for their second dose — but only if they live in the following regions:

Toronto

Peel Region

York Region

Halton Region

Waterloo Region

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Porcupine

Eligible Ontario residents can book their second dose appointments (four days earlier than the previously announced date of June 19!) through the provincial booking system, directly through their local public health units, or at participating pharmacies.

"Mobile vaccine units supported by province operated pop-ups and employer-led clinics that provided first doses in Peel, Toronto and York public health regions will also begin operating second dose clinics beginning the week of June 20, 2021," notes the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott stated during a press conference on Thursday that they would be further expanding eligibility for accelerated second doses based on supply from the federal government.

As of today, the province’s public health units, mass vaccination clinics, hospital sites, pharmacies, and physicians are reporting more than 10.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Over 73 per cent of adults in Ontario now have at least one dose of a vaccine, while roughly 11 per cent are now fully immunized.

"This is an exciting time and we know that there are brighter days ahead. Please continue to follow the public health measures that are in place to keep us safe, and get vaccinated as soon as you're able," said Elliott during today's press conference.

"If we all do our part, we will be able to enjoy a safe two-dose summer."