This is what to do with household items that Toronto can't recycle

There are so many household items it feels like you can't recycle in Toronto, but have you ever looked at a pile of what seems like trash and thought: there's gotta be a way to reuse that?

Enter Reuseful, the city's bike-powered, woman-owned, emission-free, contactless recycling service. They collect over 75 small household items you can mix and match, and leave on your porch to be picked up.

According to a beta website, their mission is to "help you ethically declutter and hold corporations responsible for the waste that they make."

Toronto restaurants should stop using black plastic takeout contains... I can't even recycle them! Why not use white? — Kevin Lee (@kevee890) April 7, 2021

They prioritize collecting items that can be used immediately by small businesses, projects or organizations, and sent en masse to organizations that divert them from the landfill.

Also, if you're looking for an item for your small business, organization or project, they can help you out.

Prices start at $25 for a shoebox of items: sounds like that pile of junk that's been taking up space at your work-from-home desk. And if you're worried about what's in that particular pile, put your mind at ease because Reuseful collects almost everything.

A comprehensive list includes items like hearing aids, art supplies, Lego, phones, tablets, computers, keys, cleaning supplies, batteries, ink cartridges, Canadian Tire money, egg cartons, black plastic containers, beer four-pack lids, light bulbs, textiles, mason jars, cannabis packaging, vape items, bras and eyeglasses.

You can book Reuseful for pickup using a simple online form, stating your pickup availability in two-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

There are other ways to recycle items like your black plastic containers, plastic bags and egg cartons, but Reuseful might just be the newest, most convenient and most comprehensive option for recycling in Toronto right now.