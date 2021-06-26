10 ways to donate to Indigenous communities in Canada

Many people in Canada are looking for ways to donate to Indigenous communities following the horrific discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

Whether or not the federal government makes an impactful change to support the First Nations of Canada remains to be seen, but there's also been an outpouring of support for people looking to do anything they can to help out.

For those looking to help, there are a number of wonderful charities, causes, and funds that can be donated to where the money will go toward helping to support Indigenous communities across the country.

Here are some ways to donate to Indigenous communities in Canada.

This is a national Indigenous organization representing the political voice of Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse people across the country. It exists as an aggregate of various Indigenous women's organizations that have come together for a common goal.

This centre works to preserve the Oneida language and culture stolen by residential schools. A GoFundMe has been started to support and raise money for the centre in an effort to keep the language alive.

Another GoFundMe has been started in support of two women from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, who are on a mission to build a traditional Anishinaabe Round House. This cultural space will provide a place of learning, community, healing and growth.

This is a fantastic charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities and Canada. It has been named a top 10 Canadian Impact Charity each of the past four years and continues to offer various programs in remote communities, rural areas and urban centres across Canada.

This fund continues Gord Downie's commitment to improving the lives of First Peoples in Canada. The fund works to build awareness, and eduction on the true history of Indigenous people in Canada, the history of Residential Schools, and encourages reconciliation through events and programming.

The IRSSS is an organization out of British Columbia that provides essential services to residential school survivors, their families, and those dealing with Intergenerational traumas.

This foundation is an Indigenous-led, charity that works to educate and raise awareness about the history and ongoing impacts of the residential school system. Part of the LHF's goals are to provide needed resources for schools and to prevent the spread of misinformation.

This is a GoFundMe started to support residential school survivor Geronimo Henry's desire to build a monument that will honour those who suffered in residential schools.

This is a GoFundMe started by an MMIWG survivor who was held hostage after her parents were murdered. 30 years later, she's celebrating resilience by collecting donations for Abbey House Transitional Home for Indigenous women & Manitoba Métis Federation, St.Eustache Local to support Indigenous Youth.

This is an Annex-based organization that offers a wide range of programs and services based on Indigenous cultural traditions and teachings. It's Toronto's oldest Indigenous community organization and provides social, recreational, cultural and spiritual services for the Indigenous community and visitors alike.

A 24/7 National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has also been organized at 1-866-925-4419 for those who need support dealing with these recent events.