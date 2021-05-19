You can help name adorable weeks-old baby falcons that live on a Toronto tower

Two falcon chicks hatched three weeks ago at a closed Sun Life Financial Centre at Bloor and Islington, and the building's management wants your help naming the adorable hatchlings.

Bloor Islington Place is giving the public until the end of this week to submit gender-neutral name suggestions through Instagram for the brand new peregrine falcons at 3300 Bloor Street West.

The names, as well as the sexes and weights of the newborns, will be revealed at their banding next week on May 25 when a member of the Canadian Peregrine Foundation will head to the top of the tower to attach a leg band to each chick.

The bands will help researchers keep track of the baby birds' movements and survival with an identification number.

Banding is part of an international protocol to help conservationists collect data about falcon's migratory patterns, survival and birth rates and has been taking place at this particular nesting site in Etobicoke since 1997.

There are two other falcon sites in Etobicoke and 11 more in Toronto, but the one at Bloor and Islington Place is home to the longest-running falcon web camera in Canada where you can tune in to check out the falcons in real-time.

Not including the latest hatchlings, which were born on May 2 to longtime feathered residents of the tower nest: Lucky and D'Arcy, there have been 91 baby falcons born at this site over the past 24 years.

Most of them have gone off to produce babies of their own in Ontario, helping the restoration of the at-risk species that have led a fragile existence.

The peregrine falcon nearly disappeared in Ontario in the 1960s due to a dangerous pesticide, DDT, leading to years of public attention and conservation efforts.

The smallest actions can go a long way when it comes to these types of things, and the newest chicks at the Toronto tower is another win for falcons everywhere.