City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

TTC replacing subways at 9 stations with shuttle buses for an entire day this weekend

Subway closures this weekend in Toronto will see different TTC stations shutting down each day. While Saturday will see 11 stations closed, Sunday service will also be disrupted. 

On Sunday, May 30 riders need to be aware that there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations for another day of Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From May 31 to June 3, subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 each night for maintenance.

If that's not enough, a portion of Line 1 will have nightly single-track operation next week too. Beginning at midnight each night from May 31 to June 3 trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks.

Riders can expect that regular subway service will resume each following morning.

Hector Vasquez

