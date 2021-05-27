TTC is shutting down 11 subway stations for an entire day this weekend
It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure. This time around it's a bit of a doozy because on Saturday, May 29 there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.
Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Eglinton and King stations due to ATC signal system testing. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/PEw7EOHP8L— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 27, 2021
As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures.
Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.
