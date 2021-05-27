TTC is shutting down 11 subway stations for an entire day this weekend

It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure. This time around it's a bit of a doozy because on Saturday, May 29 there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.