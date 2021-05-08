City
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Lower Don Trail

Toronto is shutting down popular outdoor trail this summer for major upgrades

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Lovers of the outdoors who have been hoping to explore the Lower Don Trail could only have another month to do so. 

Pending receipts of final permits before construction can begin, the city is planning to shut down the popular trail for as long as eight months starting in June.

The project would see a number of upgrades to the area including sloped paths, public art, environmental improvements, and expanded connections to the trail.

"The City intends to offer a detour route during the closure and will reach out to stakeholders and update the project web page once dates are confirmed, alongside posting onsite signage at trail decision/route points," a Media Relations representative for the city told blogTO.

lower don trail

Rendering of the new Dundas stairs.

This is all part of the Lower Don Master Plan Refresh which also includes a plan to re-engage the river and the proposed "Snow Drop Park," a 5 hectare area that has recently been used primarily as a place to dump snow from the Don Valley Parkway.

lower don trail

Rendering of sloping pathway structure looking north from the trail.

Revitalizing the area could see Snow Drop Park used for concerts, camping, or Indigenous events. 

snow drop park

Rendering of Snow Drop Park, part of the Master Plan.

While permits, weather conditions, and all the other chaos that the last year has thrown upon us could change the timeline, the city hopes to have a draft of the Lower Don Master Plan Refresh available for public comment before the end of the year.

Photos by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is shutting down popular outdoor trail this summer for major upgrades

The history of what was once Toronto's grandest mansion

Toronto police busted more illegal gatherings this week than ever before

Amazon cancels Prime Day in Canada due to COVID and people have thoughts

TTC worries work-from-home trend will keep ridership way down for good

Toronto says it won't be cracking down on illegal drinking in parks this summer

Ontario vet fires employees for making injured cat dance in TikTok video

This now giant rock snake started by a 7-year-old at a Toronto beach is melting hearts