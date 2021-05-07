Toronto police looking for thieves who stole baby goat from Riverdale Farm last night

A three-month old Nubian goat named Juniper was ripped away from her mother's side during a break-in at Toronto's Riverdale Farm last night, according to police, and caretakers are extremely concerned for the young animal's wellbeing.

While they couldn't issue an Amber Alert for the abducted baby, being that she is a goat, the Toronto Police Service did issue a press release Friday afternoon requesting assistance from the public.

"On Thursday, May 6, 2021, officers responded to a call for a break and enter at the Riverdale Farm, 201 Winchester Street," say police.



"It is reported that between the hours of 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and 7 a.m., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the suspect or suspects entered a pen within the farm and stole the 3-month-old Nubian goat named Juniper."

For whatever reason, Juniper's identical twin sibling Justine was left unharmed in their family's pen at Riverdale Farm, which is currently closed under provincial shutdown orders.

Bring Juniper back to Riverdale Farm, you cowards!!!! https://t.co/cZYcL20JJf — Christine H. Tran✨🐭🕹 (@thechristinet) May 7, 2021

Juniper is described as weighing 30 lbs., with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears, as seen in the photo above.

"Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper who, they say, would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident," said Detective Constable Graham Ellis from 51 Division's Major Crime Unit in the release.



"We'd urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm."

Please, if you stole the goat as a prank, or know someone who just got a new pet goat matching the above description, contact police at 51 Division. Better yet, bring Juniper to the station with you — or back to her home to her family on the farm.