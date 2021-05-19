There's one more supermoon in 2021 and this is the best place in Toronto to see it

The next supermoon, and the last of 2021, will rise in Toronto's night sky next week, so if you want to ogle this cosmic beauty, get your binoculars and lawn chairs ready.

In the early hours of May 26, the big and bright Super Flower Blood Moon will be visible across North America.

This lunar event will be especially remarkable: not only is it a supermoon, it will also be a total lunar eclipse.

This year, it will be closer to the earth than at any other point in 2021, hence its supermooon status, while also passing through earth's shadow.

For a short time, that moon will appear totally red to the average human eye for about 14 minutes and 30 seconds, earning its blood moon designation.

The last time we had a blood moon was the Super Blood Wolf Moon in January 2019. We won't get another one until May 2022.

This time around, we'll only be seeing a partial lunar eclipse in Canada that will begin at around 2:47 a.m. on May 26 and hit its peak at around 4:39 a.m.

For the best view of the eclipse, high points with unobstrucutred views looking southwest is recommended. That can be hard to find, especially if you live in downtown Toronto.

If you don't inhabit a perfectly southwesterly facing condo, I recommend hitting up Downsiew Park.

This 291-acre urban park actually sits on one of Toronto's highest points of land, called The Mound, which gives you a panaromic view of the park and the city, and immaculate views of this rare moon.

If you can't make it out in the wee hours of the morning, the Virtual Telescope Project is also doing a live feed that day.