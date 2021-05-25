Scorching hot temperatures to continue in Toronto before dipping by nearly 20 C

The weather in Toronto has undoubtedly felt more like mid-July than it has mid-May lately, but the unseasonably hot temperatures are only set to stick around for a little while longer.

Downtown Toronto is currently sitting at a boiling temperature of 28 C on this muggy Tuesday afternoon, according to The Weather Network, though it feels closer to 34 C with the humidity.

Meteorologists are expecting similar conditions for Wednesday, with a high of 26 C expected and the humidex making it feel like 32 C.

"Relief from the heat and humidity will come later on Wednesday, as a crashing cold front brings a more widespread risk for thunderstorms to develop through the afternoon and evening hours," says TWN.

Soak up this mid-summer-like heat Ontario! ☀️ A major cool down is coming with no hot weather expected for the first part of June. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 25, 2021

Wednesday's rain will put an end to the mid-summer-like weather we've been seeing in Toronto, at least for a little while, with a more seasonable high of 19 C expected for Thursday.

Unfortunately, the temperature dip won't stop there, with an even chillier high of just 12 C expected for the city on Friday.

"By Friday, some places are in line for a nearly 20-degree dip from the 30°C daytime highs felt on Tuesday," says TWN. "Some widespread light rain is expected throughout the day, though northern sections of the GTA could miss out on the much needed precipitation."

Things will start to warm up early next week, with near seasonal temperatures expected for the first few days of June.

"However, it doesn't look like there will be any truly hot weather during the first part of June,"says TWN.

So no matter how hot and sweaty you may be over these next 24 hours, be sure to soak up as much heat as you can before it subsides indefinitely.