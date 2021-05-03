Provincial booking system for COVID vaccine now open to those 18+ in Ontario hot spots
Ontario just opened up its COVID vaccine booking system to scores of new people in the province as the government takes another huge step toward expediting its previously far-too-gradual rollout.
As of 8 a.m. on Monday, all those 18+ who live in one of 114 designated hotspot postal codes will finally be able to book their first shot at a mass clinic through either the provincial online booking system or that of their local public health unit.
[ON] 18+ in all HOTSPOT POSTALS will be eligible TMRW May 3 @ 8:00 a.m. to book @ a mass immunization clinic through provincial system OR directly through PHUs. Read the full press release: https://t.co/sj5T7IwYms #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine #COVID19ON #vhcON pic.twitter.com/IpEuZhCBCM— Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) May 2, 2021
This means that those in the hardest-hit parts of the province will no longer have to wait in thousands-long lineups outside of pop-up clinics for hours, only to potentially be turned away due to lack of supply anyway.
Instead, they can simply pre-book an appointment time in advance, making for, hopefully, a much smoother and more organized process.
All residents 18 and older in hot spots are now eligible to book appointments at City-run clinics.— John Tory (@JohnTory) May 3, 2021
Book now:
💻https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD
📱1-833-943-3900 pic.twitter.com/POYt6C5W4z
The announcement, which came over the weekend, follows the news that Premier Doug Ford and his team anticipate all adults provincewide will be able to book a shot through the general portal starting May 24 — far sooner than initially planned.
Minister of Health Christine Elliott also stated last week that we will now be getting increased and "more predictable" shipments of vaccines, which will make a drastic difference to our innoculation program, allowing things to finally speed up to match other parts of the world that Ontarians have been watching vaccinate with envy.
[ON] Hey Ontario! We know you have a lot of questions about this 18+ hotspot thing tomorrow at 8AM. We've put together a nice FAQ for ya to answer the questions to the best of our ability. Remember 8AM tomorrow! #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine #COVID19ON #vhcON pic.twitter.com/1k7Gk2oRpS— Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) May 3, 2021
The province will also be opening up online bookings to additional groups, including anyone aged 50 and over in 2021 and those with one of a number of high-risk health conditions, starting this Thursday.
Residents can book at any clinic location in any region of the province where an appointment is available.
