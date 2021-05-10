You can join a bunch of very happy cows on a livestream from this Ontario sanctuary

The most anticipated day of the year is approaching for the cows at Farmhouse Garden Animal Home – the day they are let out in the pasture for the first time after a long winter spent in the barnyard.

The animals are known to run, jump and even dance in glee when they catch sight of the open field that seems to give them a new lease on life.

The annual event, which usually draws in plenty of city-dwellers to the animal farm an hour east of Toronto every spring, will be live-streamed this year.

It makes it even sweeter knowing that all of the rescued cows have a forever home at this farm. Cattle rancher Mike Lanigan started rescuing animals in 2016 after deciding he didn't have the heart to send another one to slaughter.

He now houses a herd of cows, a flock of chickens and ducks, a horse, and Buckwheat, the Zoom-crashing donkey at the Uxbridge farm.

Besides all of the cow frolicking, the livestream will include a virtual auction, raffle prizes and a tour of the sanctuary where you'll be able to meet all of the other farm residents.

You can also buy a virtual veggie box on the sanctuary's website and volunteers will give one of the animals a treat on your behalf during the stream.

Proceeds for the veggie boxes and auction will go toward food, bedding and vet visits for the animals.

Make sure to RSVP beforehand to tune into the Facebook event that will be taking place May 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. and strap in for some cow cuteness overload as you watch them run free.