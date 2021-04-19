Toronto community pays tribute to activist tortured in Egyptian prison

To commemorate the first anniversary of a famous LGBTQ2S+ activist's death, people from Toronto are raising money to have a mural painted in her honour.

Sarah Hegazi was a socialist, writer and lesbian activist who spent three months in an Egyptian prison for flying a rainbow flag at a concert in Cairo in 2017.

She fled to Canada after being tortured in Egypt for her beliefs and sexuality. Despite everything she faced, Hegazi continued to be a strong advocate for LGBTQ2S+ rights.

Unfortunately, the depression and trauma she had to deal with was simply too much and Hegazi took her life last June.

To commemorate her, Alaa Al Soufi, a friend to Hegazi, has created a GoFundMe page. The money raised will go towards painting a mural for her in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Toronto-based Anishnaabe muralist Lenore Keeshig-Tobias will be the one to paint the piece.

"I am honoured to be taking on this mural project for the communities that have been touched by Sarah's courage, as someone who has also been touched by suicide and someone very involved in workings towards a world were everyone can feel safe," wrote Keeshig-Tobias in the GoFundMe post.

As of today, 96 people have donated to the GoFundMe, with just over $4,000 dollars raised. Some have also left comments sharing how Hegazi's influenced their life.

Although donor Dani Michie didn't know Hegazi personally, she described her impact on the community as "powerful."

"I am saddened by her loss and grateful for this incredible homage to her and gift to the queer community of Tkaronto."