City
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sarah hegazi lgbtq death

Toronto community pays tribute to activist tortured in Egyptian prison

City
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

To commemorate the first anniversary of a famous LGBTQ2S+ activist's death, people from Toronto are raising money to have a mural painted in her honour.

Sarah Hegazi was a socialist, writer and lesbian activist who spent three months in an Egyptian prison for flying a rainbow flag at a concert in Cairo in 2017.

She fled to Canada after being tortured in Egypt for her beliefs and sexuality. Despite everything she faced, Hegazi continued to be a strong advocate for LGBTQ2S+ rights. 

sarah hegazi lgbtq death

Sarah Hegazi with a rainbow flag at a concert in 2017, before she was arrested by Egyptian authorities. Photo by Amr Magdi/Twitter.

Unfortunately, the depression and trauma she had to deal with was simply too much and Hegazi took her life last June. 

To commemorate her, Alaa Al Soufi, a friend to Hegazi, has created a GoFundMe page. The money raised will go towards painting a mural for her in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood

Toronto-based Anishnaabe muralist Lenore Keeshig-Tobias will be the one to paint the piece.

"I am honoured to be taking on this mural project for the communities that have been touched by Sarah's courage, as someone who has also been touched by suicide and someone very involved in workings towards a world were everyone can feel safe," wrote Keeshig-Tobias in the GoFundMe post.sarah hegazi lgbtq death

A photo Sarah Hegazi posted to her Instagram page before her death. Photo by Sarah Hegazi.

As of today, 96 people have donated to the GoFundMe, with just over $4,000 dollars raised. Some have also left comments sharing how Hegazi's influenced their life.

Although donor Dani Michie didn't know Hegazi personally, she described her impact on the community as "powerful."

"I am saddened by her loss and grateful for this incredible homage to her and gift to the queer community of Tkaronto."

Lead photo by

Sarah Hegazi/Instagram

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto now has loading platforms in bike lanes and here's how they work

You can now sanitize your phone for free on GO Transit using a UV light

Toronto community pays tribute to activist tortured in Egyptian prison

Ontario wants to fine people $25K for sharing videos of online eviction hearings

Park in one of Toronto's wealthiest areas overrun with signs protesting lockdown

Canada could invoke Federal Emergencies Act to aid Ontario with vaccines and sick pay

Here's how to book the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario if you're 40 or over

It's going to feel like -4C in Toronto this week with a chance of snow