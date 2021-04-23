Ontario just confirmed its first case of blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccine

Although the vaccine is still deemed safe, Ontario has confirmed the first case of a rare blood clot in a patient who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced the province's first confirmed case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or blood clot in a patient after receiving the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine on Friday.

The patient is a man in his 60s who just received his first dose of the vaccine, Dr. Williams said in a press release.

"The patient has received treatment and is recovering at home," Dr. Williams said. "Additional details will not be publicly released to protect the patient's privacy."

Dr. Williams went on to say serious reactions remain extremely rare, and they have a robust process in place to monitor for any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will be getting the AstraZenca vaccine.

I’ve said before that the best vaccine for you is the first one that’s offered to you - that’s why Sophie and I are getting our AstraZeneca shots tomorrow. If you’re eligible but haven’t gotten a shot yet, click here to see how you can set something up: https://t.co/7Amw1BGGFN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021

All COVID-19 vaccines available in the province have been determined to be safe and effective by Health Canada, and have been shown to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, Dr. Williams said.

Out of more than 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine this is the fourth case of the rare blood clotting in Canada to date.

The province will continue to monitor the situation and safety of all COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario will also continue to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 40 years and over at the time of vaccination or any time in 2021.

"This approach is helping to maximize the number of people protected as quickly as possible to prevent further transmission and the much higher risks that come from COVID-19 infection."

"Ontarians are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and monitor their health after receiving their vaccination."