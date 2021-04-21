Here's how Toronto responded to the guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd

In what's being hailed as a watershed moment for the U.S. justice system, the Black community, and victims of police violence everywhere, former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, while lying handcuffed, on his stomach, in the street, with Chauvin's knee on his neck.

Now infamous video footage shared by a bystander shows the 46-year-old Black man gasping for air and begging for mercy, stating "I can't breathe" more than 20 times while the officer knelt on him for a total of nine minutes and 29 seconds.

By the time Chauvin stood up, Floyd was dead. Now he's the one in handcuffs.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on 3 murder charges for murdering George Floyd. His lawyers asked if he could be out/free on bail while waiting for sentencing.



He was DENIED bail, handcuffed and taken straight to jail. #DerekChauvinTrial #DerekChauvinVerdict pic.twitter.com/rJB8EFjZW3 — JC Whittington (@JCWhittington_) April 20, 2021

Chauvin, 45, was convicted by a jury in Minneapolis on Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

His bail was immediately revoked, according to CNN, and he was taken from the courthouse in cuffs to a Minnesota correctional facility.

The former police officer faces up to 76 years in prison with all three charges combined and will be sentenced in approximately eight weeks.

This isn't typically what happens when cops kill Black men in America, or Canada for that matter, and the delivery of justice for Floyd's loved ones has been perceived as a symbol of hope and a potential spark for desperately-needed systematic change.

Perfect description of why the bad apples won’t stop falling until the tree has been uprooted.



Also a reminder that abuse of power doesn’t happen in isolation.



Continued abuse requires collusion - depends on a system that only finds wrongdoing in 7 out of 15,000 cases.

😩 https://t.co/QTqYxOuILE — Dr. Dee Knight (@DrDeeKnight) April 20, 2021

While far from the first incident of its kind, the death of Floyd sent shockwaves across the world 11 months ago, prompting mass protests and giving unprecedented momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement.

From weekly marches and enormous artistic tributes to the reskinning of an entire NBA bus fleet, Toronto showed up to denounce the brutal police killings of Floyd and so many others like him last summer.

In honour of George Floyd, I am reposting a photo of me in my gorgeous #BLMToronto mask designed by artist .@NadialloydTO . pic.twitter.com/eHFZzvtoLP — Hadley Obodiac (@hobodiac) April 20, 2021

People in Canada's largest city continue to speak out today as news of the Chauvin verdict circulates.

"In the U.S. today, we saw accountability for the murder of George Floyd," tweeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the verdict. "But make no mistake, systemic racism and anti-Black racism still exist. And they exist in Canada, too. Our work must and will continue."

Justice looks like police free futures not a guilty verdict. Let’s keep pushing for the justice we all deserve! #AllBlackLivesMatter — Black Lives Matter — Toronto (@BLM_TO) April 20, 2021

"Today's verdict is a watershed moment in holding police brutality to account, but there is still so much more to be done," wrote the Toronto Blue Jays in a statement Tuesday evening.

"George Floyd's loved ones continue to feel the unimaginable loss of their son, brother, father, and friend. And there are countless other families like them, who are forced to live with the trauma of systemic racism, long after the news cycle moves on and the crowds disperse."

I was at a store in Toronto and we (staff and customers) all were glued watching the verdict as it was being read. I hope it will lessen the pain for the family of George Floyd. My heart aches for them. How many more people need to die before comprehensive gun bill is passed? — T (@myers_t1) April 20, 2021

"Until we see an end to the senseless killings of Black and Indigenous folks, and people of colour, we must all confront the inequities in our society," continued the Jays organization.

"Remember George Floyd."

A day of celebration for the late George Floyd , his family & friends who stood by his side, hands together in protest to await the guilty verdict of Derrick Chauvin. Minneapolis, Minnesota. RIP. @breakfasttv. #GeorgeFloyd #GUILTY



Artist Steven Bulloch. Toronto

Drawn 2020 pic.twitter.com/M8se9yJ0gx — StevenTBulloch (@bulloch_steven) April 21, 2021

The Toronto Police Service issued a statement of its own in response to the verdict, noting that there is still much work to be done in combatting racism locally.

"Today, a jury in a Minneapolis courthouse rendered a verdict of guilty against former police officer Derek Chauvin on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the murder of George Floyd," reads the statement.



"While this verdict may be one more step in the process for the family and friends of George Floyd, we know there will be long-standing impacts on Black communities as a whole and not just on those with lived experiences of discrimination in the justice system or by police."

"We acknowledge the hurt, anger, frustration and fear that many may still be feeling at this time."

Flashback to 319 days ago when then Toronto Police Chief, Mark Saunders, took a knee with anti-Black discrimination protestors, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Those efforts have been fulfilled. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/QbRamGtSdL — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) April 20, 2021

"As a Service, we have been listening, learning, and changing over the past year and it is our desire to be more responsive to the communities we serve, including our Black residents," continued TPS.



"This is a journey we will continue to take, in partnership with our Black communities as we stand with them on this day and in the future."

One conviction after 500 years, that's not justice. How many BIPoC have been robbed of their lives without any consequences. Still a long journey for justice and equality. #BLM #BLMCanada #JusticeForBIPOC #BlackLivesMattters #BLMToronto #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RtE7FqMzZR — Greg R #RealClimateActionNow #ZeroCOVID19Canada (@gkrad9) April 21, 2021

Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Rodney Diverlus told CTV that change needs to start with the defunding of police forces, citing anti-Black racism and white supremacism among some officers.

"We know that a verdict will not bring the justice that we need. This actually does little to change very structural changes that we're asking for," he said.

"This is an opportunity for us to be talking about the bold changes and proposals that activists in communities have been pushing for years."