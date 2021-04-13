Canada was just ranked the best country in the world

Canada has claimed first prize in the annual 2021 Best Countries Report.

For the first time in the study's six year history, Canada has been deemed the globe's best country overall, usurping incumbent country Switzerland, which has held the title since 2017.

The Best Countries Report is a yearly ranking released by US. News & World Report, BAV Group, and the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

The report evaluated 79 nations using 76 different metrics, or attributes, taking into account how countries are perceived, economics, military presence, education, and quality of life.

More than 17,000 individuals from 36 countries spread across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa were surveyed. More than 10,000 of those surveyed were "informed elites", whatever that means. Over 4,900 were "business decision-makers", and the rest were considered general public.

There were a number of new metrics added to this year's report, including racial equity, commitment to social justice, adaptability, and commitment to climate goals.

Canada has moved up from number two in 2020 to first place for best overall country. It's followed by Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia. The United States comes in sixth place. Iraq come last at 78th place.

"[Canada] is also perceived as having a good job market,

caring about human rights and is committed to social justice. Additionally, the country finished No. 1 in being viewed as not corrupt and respecting property rights," says the report.

Canada also ranked first in Quality of Life and Social Purpose. It came in sixth place for Entrepreneurship, third for most business-friendly countries, and third in Agility.

Here are some of the rankings from the 2021 Best Countries Report.

Best overall country

Canada Japan Germany Switzerland Australia

Quality of life

Canada Denmark New Zealand Sweden Netherlands

Entrepreneurship

Japan Germany United States United Kingdom South Korea

Social purpose

Canada Denmark New Zealand Sweden Netherlands

Cultural Influence

Italy France United States United Kingdom Japan

Open for business (most business-friendly)

Switzerland Panama Canada Denmark Sweden

Adventure (best to visit)

Brazil Italy Spain Greece Thailand

Power

United States China Russia Germany United Kingdom

Agility