City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc subway closure

The TTC is shutting down subway service between 11 stations this weekend

If you're hoping to get out and take advantage of Toronto's newly-reopened retail stores this weekend by travelling across the city via public transit, be sure to plan ahead as the TTC has two different subway closures planned.

The transit system announced this week that there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations on Saturday, March 13 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Affected stations include King, Queen, Dundas, College, Wellesley, Bloor-Yonge, Rosedale, Summerhill, St. Clair, Davisville and Eglinton, and shuttle buses will operate along this route throughout the day. 

Summerhill and Dundas stations will also be closed entirely, according to the TTC, but all other stations will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to surface routes.

Subway service will resume between some of these stations on Sunday, but service will then be halted on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations for ATC installation as well. 

This means the subway won't run between Bloor-Yonge, Rosedale, Summerhill, St. Clair, Davisville, Eglinton, Lawrence, York Mills and Sheppard-Yonge on Sunday, and shuttle busses will operate instead. 

Summerhill station will also remain closed, but other stations will stay open for fare purchases and land transfers.

"At York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. Customers are advised to use the other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre, and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue," says the TTC.

"At Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue will also be closed. Customers are advised to use the entrances at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue."

So if you're planning to head out and enjoy the sunny weather this weekend and these closures happen to be on your typical route, make sure to schedule in some extra time for sitting in traffic on a slow-moving shuttle bus.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

