Snow expected to hit Toronto just in time for the first day of April

You never really can trust the weather in Toronto, where record-breaking splashes of warmth can give way to cold, dreary garbage within a span of hours.

The wild rollercoaster ride that is spring in the 6ix continues this week with another fast, 20-degree temperature swing: This one from a Tuesday afternoon high of 16 C to a Thursday evening low of - 5 C.

And it gets worse!

According to meteorologists, we'll see some flurries in Toronto on Thursday as well. Daytime highs of 1 C on the first day of April are, in fact, expected to feel more like - 6 C with the wind chill, which is insane considering that people are literally wearing shorts as of March 30.

Abundant sunshine (mixing w/ clouds), breezy (gusts 40-60 km/h) & temperatures more typical of early May today; A few showers & windy Wednesday - most of the day will be rain-free & some peeks of sun; Blustery, cold & flurries Thursday; Mostly sunny & warming trend Easter weekend pic.twitter.com/Eg3sCXLCis — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) March 30, 2021

"Sunshine will mix with some clouds today. Temperatures will be much milder — more typical of early May," says Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham of Tuesday's forecast.

Unfortunately, showers are expected to move in on Wednesday along with gusty northwest winds.

"Thursday, April 1st will be windy and cold with flurries," says Gillham, warning of a "blustery" and "cold" start to the month.

Maybe this is just Mother Nature's cruel version of an April Fool's joke. Maybe morning flurries will transition into a lovely spring day. Probably not, but at least the long weekend looks decent.

Good Friday is expected to bring abundant sunshine to Toronto with a high of 5 C. Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs of 9 C and 12 C respectively with a mixture of sun and clouds in the sky.