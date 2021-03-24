Toronto neighbourhood disappointed Nando's to be replaced by convenience store

So long, peri-peri flame-grilled chicken, hello lottery tickets and Frosters.

It's been nearly a year since the Danforth lost its outpost of the South African chicken chain Nando's, which opened in 2016.

The property at 671 Danforth Ave. near the corner of Pape has been empty since the restaurant vacated. According to a notice posted to the door after they left, the shop had racked up more than $23,000 in arrears. The incident had locals up in arms at the time over commercial evictions.

But as of a few days ago, a sign has appeared on the property's door indicating that a Circle K is slated to move in.

Toronto landlord says chicken restaurant left them first before lease was terminated https://t.co/NASypkVuuQ #Toronto pic.twitter.com/014N6yLPDZ — blogTO (@blogTO) April 30, 2020

There's no shortage of good food in Greektown (though Portuguese chicken is a bit slim pickins at Pape) but residents have been left feeling pretty underwhelmed by Nando's replacement, according to reactions on the Danforth community page.

"The east side is falling apart," said one member. Some are just thankful it's not another weed store, while others had their fingers crossed for a McDonald's instead.

Circle K, which was founded in Texas 70 years ago, entered the Canadian market in 2008. Under Couche-Tard's Canada-wide rebranding strategy, more than 800 Mac's stores in the country have been changed to Circle K.

While Circle K expands, Nando's has closed 21 locations across Canada since the onset of the pandemic, including another at 741 Queen St. West. That location has since been replaced by a Karahi Boys.