Toronto expected to see double-digit temperatures every day this week

This winter in Toronto has been particularly difficult for residents who've been cooped up indoors for the majority of the dark, cold season, but the promise of spring is sure to cure the pandemic blues.

While the official start to the spring season is still nearly two weeks away, the city is about to get a real taste of it — with temperatures expected to reach double-digit highs every day for five consecutive days.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, highs between 10 C and 15 C are expected for Toronto every day this week.

Ready for a three-day stretch of spring-like warmth, Ontario? ☀️ Widespread double-digit temperatures will dominate much of the province by Wednesday afternoon. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 8, 2021

"The spring-like warmth will first hit areas in the southwest on Monday, where daytime highs will jump to the mid-teens, while much of the Golden Horseshoe remains in the single digit range. There's also the threat for a passing shower across southern Ontario later in the day," reads a blog post from TWN published Monday.

"By Tuesday, double-digit temperatures will become much more widespread, even reaching parts of cottage country by Wednesday afternoon."

According to the forecast, today's high is expected to reach 11 C by the afternoon, and a few brief sunny periods will add to the already spring-like conditions.

Tuesday is also set to see a high of 10 C with mostly sun, and Wednesday will likely reach a high of 14 C with a mix of sun and clouds.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like early April," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham in the post. "If we hold onto the sunshine and we can avoid having the wind blow off of Lake Ontario, we will see temperatures climbing into the low to mid teens."

While Thursday will likely see between 5 and 10 mm of rain throughout the day, the afternoon high is expected to reach a stunning 15 C, and Friday will once again see a sunny high of 10 C.

Unfortunately, seasonal weather is expected to return just in time for the weekend, so be sure to get outside and take advantage of the warm temperatures while you can.

And while the city is far from in the clear when it comes to the potential for some lingering winter weather, meteorlogists are predicting an unusually warm and pleasant spring — which is sure to make these final weeks of flip-flopping weather all the more bearable.