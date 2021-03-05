Toronto drivers will be slapped with tickets if caught speeding in these 50 new locations

Following the release of new data that revealed Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued more than 22,000 tickets in December, the city is continuing to crack down on speeding drivers by moving the cameras to brand new locations.

The city announced Friday that the 50 devices would begin rotating to their third round of locations in May "to reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits."

The cameras were placed in their original locations last July and eventually managed to reduce the number of speeders in those areas before rotating to their second locations in November.

The next 50 ASE locations are:

Martin Grove Road, north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North) John Garland Boulevard, near Kendleton Drive (Etobicoke North) The East Mall, south of Capri Road (Etobicoke Centre) La Rose Avenue, east of Griggsden Avenue (Etobicoke Centre) Algoma Street, east of Royal York Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Twentieth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Windermere Avenue, near St. Olave’s Road (Parkdale-High Park) Annette Street, near Laws Street (Parkdale-High Park) Guestville Avenue, near Dennis Avenue (York South-Weston) Culford Road, north of Burr Avenue (York South-Weston) Wilson Avenue, near 1196 Wilson Ave. (York Centre) Northover Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West (York Centre) Shoreham Drive, west of Gosford Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek) Stong Court, west of Driftwood Avenue (Humber River-Black Creek) Wilson Avenue, west of Belgrave Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Marlee Avenue, south of Hillmount Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Dufferin Street, near Waterloo Avenue (Davenport) Concord Avenue, north of College Street (Davenport) Dundas Street West, near Augusta Avenue (Spadina-Fort York) The Esplanade, east of Princess Street (Spadina-Fort York) Avenue Road, near Macpherson Avenue (University-Rosedale) Clinton Street, north of College Street (University-Rosedale) Davisville Avenue, near Acacia Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Bansley Avenue, south of Vaughan Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Homewood Avenue, near Maitland Place (Toronto Centre) Parliament Street, north of Oak Street (Toronto Centre) Greenwood Avenue, south of Glebeholme Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth) Plains Road, near Milton Road (Toronto-Danforth) Blythwood Road, near Blyth Hill Road (Don Valley West) Leslie Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East (Don Valley West) York Mills Road, east of Rayoak Drive (Don Valley East) Grenoble Drive, west of Spanbridge Road (Don Valley East) Van Horne Avenue, west of Brian Drive (Don Valley North) Parkway Forest Drive, near 25 Parkway Forest Dr. (Don Valley North) Drewry Avenue, east of Norwin Street (Willowdale) Ellerslie Avenue, west of Diagonal Road (Willowdale) Victoria Park Avenue, near Medonte Avenue (Beaches-East York) Secord Avenue, near Palmer Avenue (Beaches-East York) Birchmount Road, south of Sadler Drive (Scarborough Southwest) Bellamy Road, south north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest) Gilder Drive, east of Midland Avenue (Scarborough Centre) Lawrence Avenue East, west of Ben Stanton Boulevard (Scarborough Centre) Bamburgh Circle, near 125 Bamburgh Cir. (Scarborough-Agincourt) Chester Le Boulevard, near Pettibone Square (Scarborough-Agincourt) Huntingwood Drive, near Mollard Road (Scarborough North) Heather Road, east of Glen Watford Drive (Scarborough North) Military Trail, near 341 Military Tr. (Scarborough-Guildwood) Gatesview Avenue, east of Cedar Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood) Sewells Road, west of Glenheather Terrace (Scarborough-Rouge Park) Centennial Road, south of Cherrydale Court (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

These locations were chosen primarily based on data that indicates where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in Community Safety Zones, according to the city, and considerations around avoiding areas of planned road work, speed limit changes, obstructions or impediments to equipment and limited boulevard space were also made.

Warning signs have been installed at all new locations to warn drivers in advance of their arrival, as per provincial guidelines, though the city says warning letters will not be issued in lieu of tickets.

Total payable fines issued by the devices are determined based on a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs.

Automated Speed Enforcement tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person's driving record.

"The data we have so far proves that Automated Speed Enforcement is a strong deterrent against speeding, and we will continue to rotate speed cameras in the city to cover as many areas as possible," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

"All new locations have been selected following a data-driven approach that prioritizes areas in the city with speed and collision challenges. This is just one part of our ongoing Vison Zero traffic safety work – which includes road redesigns, lower speed limits, and increased enforcement – to make our streets safer for everyone."