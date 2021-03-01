Nearly 3k speeding tickets issued in one month on Toronto's most ticketed street

Apparently local speedsters have found a favourite spot to put pedal to the metal.

A traffic camera located on Mimico's Stanley Avenue, just off Royal York Road is responsible for 2,888 speeding tickets in the month of December, over 1,000 more than the next most ticketed street.

Over 13 per cent of the 22,180 speeding tickets issued by the city's 50 photo radar cameras came from this location. The four next most ticketed locations are all found in Scarborough with Birchmount Road, north of Bay Mills Boulevard issuing 1,836 tickets for second place.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mountview Avenue drivers were on their best behaviour, responsible for just a single speeding ticket in December, the lowest amount in the city.

One Mimico-area driver was singlehandedly responsible for 15 speeding tickets in December. They weren't the only repeat offender however, as over 2,000 vehicles were observed speeding more than once during the month.

The highest fine issued was for $718 to a McCowan Road driver who was doing 99km/h in a 50 zone. That driver narrowly missed out on stunt driving penalties that could have resulted in a $10,000 fine, six months in jail, and a two-year license suspension.

The spike in speeding tickets issued in December came as a result of the city moving the location of speed cameras in November. Previously, speeding ticket numbers had steadily fallen since the cameras were placed in their original locations last July.

"Far too many drivers are speeding on our roads and our speed cameras are one way we are increasing enforcement to crack down on this dangerous behaviour," said Mayor John Tory via news release.

"As evidenced by enforcement data for previous locations, Automated Speed Enforcement works in changing driver behaviour and reducing speeding incidents, and I am certain we will see this positive impact repeat itself wherever the speed cameras are placed."

As the city prepares to open up again, the hope is the new speed camera locations will continue to deter drivers who put others at risk. For a city looking to become more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, cracking down on local speedsters should be a top priority.