What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Easter Sunday 2021 in Toronto will be different this year as the city sits in the grey zone of Ontario's framework. Unlike previous years you won't be able to visit any indoor attractions and only select few grocers will be keeping their doors open.
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2021.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Select Pusateri's locations will remain open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Just like Good Friday, Eaton Centre will be open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Markville
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
- Indoor attractions are closed as Toronto remains in the grey zone
Open