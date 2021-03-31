What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Easter Sunday 2021 in Toronto will be different this year as the city sits in the grey zone of Ontario's framework. Unlike previous years you won't be able to visit any indoor attractions and only select few grocers will be keeping their doors open.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2021.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

TTC

Food and Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Markville

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Promenade Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Indoor attractions are closed as Toronto remains in the grey zone

Open