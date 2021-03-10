Amber Alert issued in Ontario and people are begging others not to call 911

An Amber Alert that was issued in Ontario Wednesday morning over the alleged abduction of seven-year-old Olivia Brittain in Bayfield, Ontario has been cancelled as the child has fortunately been found safe.

Police said Wednesday that she was believed to have been abducted early in the morning by 30-year-old Katrina Clark, and the pair was seen travelling in a 2014 black Mercedes SUV.

The alert, which was first issued before 11 a.m., was sent out for a second time in both French and English around 11:08 a.m. — roughly 23 minutes after the initial message.

I am absolutelyNOT complaining about the #AmberAlert program. It’s important and may help save kids.



My serious question is why do they send it twice? I have #PTSD and it scares the crap out of me every time 😳 pic.twitter.com/GQ3SpKgaAh — seriouslyjai🏳️‍🌈 (@seriouslyjai) March 10, 2021

At 11:24 a.m., the alert was cancelled and it was announced that the child had been located safe.

Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled. The child has been located safe. — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 10, 2021

As is pretty typical when these alerts are sent out, many Ontario residents quickly took to social media following the alert to spread the news in hopes of helping the young girl return home safely.

Others, knowing all too well how some people tend to react when these alerts are issued, took to Twitter to plead with residents not to call 911 to complain about the alert.

#AmberAlert! Don't complain to 911! Just keep an eye out and share intel! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/Tye2v2WBrR — Kim Crawley (@kim_crawley) March 10, 2021

Though some knew that type of reaction was inevitable.

Cue the Karen’s calling 911 because the amber alert is too loud and SO inconvenient for them... pic.twitter.com/frI7rtWKgH — Olivia Joy (@oliviiajoyh) March 10, 2021

For all the well-intentioned tweets sharing details of the alert and asking others not to act selfishly when a child is in danger, some people still unfortunately felt entitled enough to complain about the alert's unpleasant sound.

Why does every Amber Alert sound like an airplane failing to land? 😭 — Adanis Antetokounmpo 🤴🏾 (@King_Adanis99) March 10, 2021

Residents also complained about receiving the alert even though they were a far distance from the location of the abduction.

So what are the odds I'd be able to help with that amber alert? pic.twitter.com/NanaBtz9Tu — Richard K Niner (@rkniner) March 10, 2021

And some even said they don't want to receive any of these alerts, ever.

Fuck what you think, and fuck being politically correct. I don't wanna receive Ontario's amber alert. Period. — Saif 🗡 (@TheSaifOne) March 10, 2021

But while some residents dared to complain about a phone message meant to help a child in danger, the vast majority of residents seemed to have Brittain's best interest in mind and made sure to share the necessary information to help bring her home safe and sound.