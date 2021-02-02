This is what Ryerson's award-winning new education hub and residence looks like

Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell Health Science Complex (DCC) is a massive development with nearly 175,000 square feet of labs below and 18 storeys of students residences above.

The 29-storey Complex opened officially in late 2019 at Church, just north of Dundas, and took just under four years to complete.

Designed by architects Perkins&Will and constructed by Eastern Construction Company Ltd., the DCC combines four academic departments: the Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, Nutrition, and Occupational and Public Health.

The $104 million project is the first Ryerson-owned building to use chilled beam technology, which helps regulate room temperatures and reduce electricity and fossil fuel use.

The Complex is referred to as a "living lab": it collects real-time data about how much energy is being consumed in the building. Residence students can view their own energy and water consumption online.

An eight-storey podium includes labs, classrooms, and program space, with accessibility and barrier-free areas for students who are visually-impaired or hard of hearing, thanks to assistive listening technology.

Nursing students have access to clinical suites where they can practice clinical exams.

Practical nursing labs are meant to replicate real hospital wards, with nursing-station equipment to best replicate real-life environments.

There's an infant feeding room, which is available to all students and faculty of Ryerson.

A demonstration kitchen space is available for nutrition students.

The LEED Gold certified building also has a green roof that's run by Ryerson Urban Farm atop the eight floor. The DCC is expected to use 32 per cent less energy and consume 35 per cent less potable water than usual buildings.

Then there's FCAD's Creative Technology Lab: a 7,500-square-foot space in the basement with design and protoyping equipment. That includes capabilities like robotic arms, laser cutters, 3D printers, and CNC machines.

Above the podium is an 18-floor residence that houses 332 students. A concierge desk of the residence is staffed 24/7. The building has laundry, a communal kitchen, and a meeting space with floor-to-ceiling windows.