City
Tanya Mok
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ryerson university toronto

This is what Ryerson's award-winning new education hub and residence looks like

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell Health Science Complex (DCC) is a massive development with nearly 175,000 square feet of labs below and 18 storeys of students residences above. 

The 29-storey Complex opened officially in late 2019 at Church, just north of Dundas, and took just under four years to complete. 

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell Health Science Complex opened in 2019. 

Designed by architects Perkins&Will and constructed by Eastern Construction Company Ltd., the DCC combines four academic departments: the Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, Nutrition, and Occupational and Public Health.

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

This $104 million project is a 29-storey building with 18 floors of residences.

The $104 million project is the first Ryerson-owned building to use chilled beam technology, which helps regulate room temperatures and reduce electricity and fossil fuel use. ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

The Complex is a Gold LEED certified building that allows residents to track their energy consumption.

The Complex is referred to as a "living lab": it collects real-time data about how much energy is being consumed in the building. Residence students can view their own energy and water consumption online. 

An eight-storey podium includes labs, classrooms, and program space, with accessibility and barrier-free areas for students who are visually-impaired or hard of hearing, thanks to assistive listening technology. 

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

Ryerson's school of nursing has access to clinic suits and practice nursing labs.

Nursing students have access to clinical suites where they can practice clinical exams.

Practical nursing labs are meant to replicate real hospital wards, with nursing-station equipment to best replicate real-life environments.

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

Nutrition students have access to a demonstration kitchen.

There's an infant feeding room, which is available to all students and faculty of Ryerson. 

A demonstration kitchen space is available for nutrition students.

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

A green roof on top of the eight floor is run by the Ryerson Urban Farm.

The LEED Gold certified building also has a green roof that's run by Ryerson Urban Farm atop the eight floor. The DCC is expected to use 32 per cent less energy and consume 35 per cent less potable water than usual buildings. 

ryerson daphne cockwell toronto

FCAD's technology lab in the basement includes state-of-the-art equipment.

Then there's FCAD's Creative Technology Lab: a 7,500-square-foot space in the basement with design and protoyping equipment. That includes capabilities like robotic arms, laser cutters, 3D printers, and CNC machines. 

Above the podium is an 18-floor residence that houses 332 students. A concierge desk of the residence is staffed 24/7. The building has laundry, a communal kitchen, and a meeting space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lead photo by

Tom Arban via Perkins&Will

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Ryerson's award-winning new education hub and residence looks like

Dozens of Toronto businesses plan to reopen next week in defiance of lockdown orders

Toronto man films himself floating away on the ice while skating on Lake Ontario

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

New data shows most people in Ontario are still going into work and deemed essential

The Toronto Zoo wants to collect 15K used cell phones to help save the gorillas

Swedish government says Yonge Street is the best street in Canada

The coldest weather of the season so far is headed for Toronto next week