U of T reveals updated design plans for massive new student residence

The University of Toronto, alongside developer The Daniels Corporation, has released new information about its proposed student residence.

The 23-storey building is set to be constructed on the Northwest corner of Spadina and Sussex Avenues and will include lodging for over 500 students alongside commercial space and townhouses.

The proposed design consists of over 17,000 square metres of gross floor area, study rooms, cafés, dining, and even the preservation of the heritage building that previously housed Ten Editions Books.

The residence itself is sure to be an ideal location for prospective U of T students, as the proximity to Spadina Station allows quick access to Toronto's two largest subway lines.

And for those who prefer to cycle through the city, the proposal even includes a basement level bicycle parking garage.



With any luck, the pandemic will be a thing of the distant past by the time the new residence is set to open, meaning students will also have all the shops, bars, and local restaurants that being situated between Kensington and The Annex has to offer.