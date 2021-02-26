The TTC is shutting down subway service between 8 stations all weekend long

Any Toronto residents who are planning to get out and enjoy the spring-like — albeit rainy — weather this weekend and must take the TTC to do so should be aware of some significant disruptions to subway service on both Saturday and Sunday.

In a news release published this week, the TTC said there will be no subway service on the portion of Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations due to tunnel and signal upgrades on Feb. 27 and 28.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations this weekend due to ATC signal system installation and tunnel liner remediation. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/H3EJDC0Zm4 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 26, 2021

Replacement shuttle buses are set to run on this route and stop at the eight stations that won't have subway service, including St. Clair, Davisville, Eglinton, Lawrence, York Mills, Sheppard-Yonge, North York Centre and Finch.

The inside of North York Centre Station will be closed entirely, but all other stations will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes and Line 4.

"TTC staff will be on hand to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations, which will vary from station to station," reads the release. "In addition to the shuttles, the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 will be available as alternatives during the closure."

At Sheppard-Yonge Station, the automatic entrances/exits at Yonge St. and Poyntz Ave. as well as at Yonge St. and Anndale Dr. will be closed, according to the TTC, as will the the Old York Mills Rd. entrance/exit at York Mills Station.

And at Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances/exits at Ranleigh Ave. and Bedford Park Ave. will also be closed, but all other entrances and exits will be available for customers at each subway station.

Looking ahead to next week, subway service on the portion of Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton is set to end nightly at 11 p.m. from March 1 to 4 for tunnel and signal upgrades as well as track work.

Replacement shuttle buses will continue to run during this period, and North York Centre Station will also remain closed throughout the week.

Automatic entrance/exit closures at Sheppard-Yonge, York Mills Station and Lawrence Station will likewise continue.