This Toronto hotel is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the rest of the year

As part of the ongoing pandemic response to those experiencing homelessness, the City of Toronto is turning the Novotel hotel on The Esplanade into a temporary homeless shelter.

According to the City of Toronto, the city is leasing 45 The Esplanade, which is the site of Novotel, to act as an emergency support and temporary shelter starting February 22, 2021.

"The hotel has been leased from the property owner until December 2021 with the potential for extension as public health guidance changes," the city's website reads and a spokesperson confirmed to blogTO.

The City has also contracted Homes First, a charity that has been providing supportive housing and shelter for over 35 years in Toronto, to manage and provide services to the location.

Novotel will be part of more than 40 additional sites that are being opened across the city as part of the COVID-19 response to provide physical distancing within the shelter system. More than 25 additional sites are currently open.

There are currently 205 rooms in the space, but this will go up to 254 as the city gradually fills the rooms.

The City said this site will be open to adult singles and couples with the focus of helping those currently experiencing homelessness in Toronto.

The site will also have a number of supports available, including harm reduction supports, meals, and recreational and social engagement programming.

Further, the City said there will be a number of mental and physical health related supports onsite including nursing, a clinic with a primary care physician and psychiatry support.

Novotel did not respond to blogTO's request for comment.

More information about the initiative will be provided at a virtual community information session on February 18 between 7 and 9 p.m.