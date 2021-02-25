Someone captured a time-lapse of ice drifting along the Toronto lakefront

Someone in Toronto made a time-lapse video of one of the things we tend to be fascinated by in the winter around here: the shifting, cracking forms of ice on the lake.

A 30-second time-lapse video of ice on the lake was uploaded to Reddit, showing a park and the large ice shards gracefully drifting around it.

The video also shows, as the title says, "someone going for a walk? Having an existential crisis? Moving around to stay warm? Pacing while on the phone? Your guess is as good as mine."

The entire video is actually six minutes long, and shows an area of Harbourfront close to the ferry docks.

"On cold days a thin sheet of ice forms on the surface, then breaks apart and gets washed away like this," original poster Donna Plett wrote in response to someone asking how it could be cold enough for ice floes to form.

However, most comments centre around the person moving around in the video at what looks like a frantic pace due to the time-lapse, positing explanations that range from a glitch in the matrix to long exposure photographer to Pokemon Go.

"I got the time-lapse by setting up a camera on my window sill. Mainly I was interested in capturing the movement of the ice but I included the park in the shot because I thought it would be interesting too," Plett told blogTO.

"I don't have other time-lapse videos but am considering something that would capture the season change...maybe a still image at the same time every day."

Perhaps another quizzical character will wander into their next time-lapse to capture the imagination of bored people in Toronto. Until then, we'll have to content ourselves with this image of dancing ice floes and wonder just what that person down in the park was up to.