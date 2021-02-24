People are slipping on icy sidewalks all over Toronto right now

Thick snowbanks + sunny skies + chilly overnight temperatures = the perfect recipe for full-body bruises.

In other words, it's icy AF out there in Toronto this fine Wednesday morning, and pedestrians should be careful.

It's black ice everywhere- slow it down and watch your step!!#ONweather pic.twitter.com/CdV0xAFzxl — عنبر🌻 (@amberShasan) February 24, 2021

Unsalted sidewalks, paths and roads all over Canada's largest city are gleaming with dangerous black ice right now — the kind you can't really see unless you're looking for it, and don't often notice until it's too late.

So far I have counted four people who've fell. Toronto's sidewalks are covered with black ice from the melting snow. Be careful — carrigan mc queen (@kc_ery) February 24, 2021

We have about a week's worth of accumulated snow and yesterday's warm temperatures to thank for today's slick sidewalks.

Careful out there Toronto! Perfect conditions for black ice on the sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/yLeTNVffSY — Kat Eschner (@KatEschner) February 24, 2021

With a high of 4 C, Tuesday's balmy weather prompted a substantial thaw in many parts of the city — a process that is expected to continue today as temperatures reach an expected high of 7 C.

It’s icy out there Toronto. Be careful. I feel twice just walking to the school and back.



Also, the way temperature has been yoyoing around 0°C meant our gutter drain was filled with ice so it’s begun melting and flooding the basement. You might want to check on yours. — Dr Ele Willoughby (@minouette) February 24, 2021

Nice as it is to watch all the snow that's been dumped on us in recent weeks melt away, all of that water on the ground becomes problematic when temperatures dip below zero at night.

Almost took a dive twice on morning dog walk, be careful out there — kevin Walker (@KwalkerAD) February 24, 2021

Mornings are especially dangerous at this time of year, before salters and the sun are out to soften some of the overnight re-freeze.

Careful on them sidewalks.. Pure black ice. The way I just wiped out (twice) walking my dog... 🤦‍♀️ so embarrassing.. Cause the same people who saw the first wipeout saw the second.. #pretendinglikeitdoesnthurt — Katelyn Pereira (@Kaatelyn_) February 24, 2021

And icy surfaces can lead to things far worse than an embarrassing moment.

People get seriously injured every year in Toronto as a result of icy roads and sidewalks.

Sidewalks in Toronto are treacherous this morning. There is hidden ice everywhere. On an attempted walk for coffee I saw one person being placed on a stretcher by an ambulance crew and another unrelated fall. — Gordon Baird (@mungo2434) February 24, 2021

According to a report from the city's Medical Officer of Health in 2016, "slips and falls on snow or ice also cost the city about $6,700,000 per year as a result of liability insurance claims."

Lawyers are so intent on pursuing these cases, in fact, that the province of Ontario passed a new bill that will cap the amount of time someone has to file a slip-and-fall claim to 60 days (as opposed to two years.)

For falls on municipal property, Ontarians will have just 10 days to file such claims once Bill 118 becomes law.