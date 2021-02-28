The Lower Don Trail in Toronto can be a total mess but improvements are coming

The Lower Don Trail can be a nice spot for a walk unless there has been any type of perception, then it becomes impassable, a swamp of ice and mud.

With spring on the way and likely more rain, the 4.7 kilometre trail will become all the more treacherous.

"The trail gets thousands of users daily," one trail-user told blogTO. "Yet it turns into an impassable, mud-&-ice swamp every time it rains or snows."

Anyone know if this #LowerDonTrail is due for maintenance? Been like this for years. Love the trail. Super popular now esp. But not #AODA accessible these days. @Ward14Bikes @311Toronto @TRCA_HQ pic.twitter.com/u8vXRoOUjJ — Paul Young (@publicspacework) December 12, 2020

The Lower Don Trail Improvement Plan, seems to have been stalled for several years, with phase one completed in 2017 and few updates for the next part of the project.

But the City of Toronto confirmed Phase Two will be starting soon.

"Phase 2 is in the construction procurement stage," a City of Toronto spokesperson told blogTO. "The City expects to award this contract in the first quarter of 2021."

Phase two plans include trail widening and drainage, according to the project website. A portion of the trail between the Belleville and Bala underpasses will be widened, resurfaced and undergo drainage and flood resilience improvements.

There is also a plan to add a staircase from the bridge at Dundas Street to access the trail.

The first part of the project included a new bi-directional trail on the east side of Bayview Avenue; a new pedestrian bridge to connect the new Pottery Road Trailhead and the new Bayview Avenue multi-use trail; and trail surface improvements.

During lockdown trails and outdoor activities have become essential for mental health. Let's hope this trail work can be a priority, the city needs it.