dog found in toronto park

Dog that became famous after being left in Toronto park is up for adoption again

Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
The adorably dispirited-looking dog that the city of Toronto fell in love with after she was found abandoned in a park is now up for adoption once again despite the fact that we all thought her story had gotten its happy ending.

The five-year-old red labrador with a human-like expression, who the City of Toronto Animal Services North Region eventually dubbed Mirabelle, was found wandering High Park alone in subzero temps last weekend and taken in to a City shelter while staff and social media users alike searched for her owner.

Though she wasn't claimed by the time her stray hold was up, the pooch's story had garnered her a slew of fans who were eager to adopt her, and she was successfully rehomed on Feb. 18.

But now, just one day after she was taken to what was supposed to be her forever home, Mirabelle has been returned back to the shelter due to the fact that her new owner "realized that she wasn’t emotionally ready to have a dog since the passing of her dog last year," Animal Services said in a tweet on Friday.

They also issued a call for any interested applicants to contact them and make an appointment to come see the sweet, active and loving pup in-person.

"We're confident that Mirabelle’s new beginning is right around the corner and she will find her people," staff continued on Twitter. "Please share her story widely so she can start on her new life."

Anyone interested in Mirabelle can come meet her as soon as this weekend, but must call to pre-book a slot first, per pandemic health and safety policies.

Given that thousands of people were touched by her story, including Mayor John Tory, we are likewise hopeful that she will find her perfect human match and be claimed soon.

