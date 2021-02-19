Dog that became famous after being left in Toronto park is up for adoption again

The adorably dispirited-looking dog that the city of Toronto fell in love with after she was found abandoned in a park is now up for adoption once again despite the fact that we all thought her story had gotten its happy ending.

The five-year-old red labrador with a human-like expression, who the City of Toronto Animal Services North Region eventually dubbed Mirabelle, was found wandering High Park alone in subzero temps last weekend and taken in to a City shelter while staff and social media users alike searched for her owner.

😭 — Anna Drzewiecka 🍁 (masker & vaxxer) (@LadyAnnaD) February 12, 2021

Though she wasn't claimed by the time her stray hold was up, the pooch's story had garnered her a slew of fans who were eager to adopt her, and she was successfully rehomed on Feb. 18.

But now, just one day after she was taken to what was supposed to be her forever home, Mirabelle has been returned back to the shelter due to the fact that her new owner "realized that she wasn’t emotionally ready to have a dog since the passing of her dog last year," Animal Services said in a tweet on Friday.

Finding the right match for a dog can take time, and we thank the previous applicant for her honesty and bringing Mirabelle back so we can find the home that is right for her. If you are interested in adopting Mirabelle, please call 416-338-7297 to fill out an application. — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) February 19, 2021

They also issued a call for any interested applicants to contact them and make an appointment to come see the sweet, active and loving pup in-person.

"We're confident that Mirabelle’s new beginning is right around the corner and she will find her people," staff continued on Twitter. "Please share her story widely so she can start on her new life."

Mirabelle will be available for appointments beginning tomorrow morning (Feb 20) at 10:30 a.m. Please call the shelter at 416-338-7297 first to make an appointment in accordance with our COVID-19 policies. — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) February 19, 2021

Anyone interested in Mirabelle can come meet her as soon as this weekend, but must call to pre-book a slot first, per pandemic health and safety policies.

Given that thousands of people were touched by her story, including Mayor John Tory, we are likewise hopeful that she will find her perfect human match and be claimed soon.