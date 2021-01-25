City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto is about to be blasted with up to 10 cm of snow

Traditional Canadian winter weather has finally settled upon Toronto, which recorded its coldest temperature of the season so far on Saturday night at -10.3 C.

That's pretty darned mild compared to what we usually experience around these parts by the end of January, even with a few pesky storms in the mix.

As warned by meteorolgists, however, it's not going to last.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow into the Greater Toronto Area early this week ahead of a sustained cold stretch that will see temperatures dip to seasonal (or even below-seasonal) levels, according to The Weather Network.

"At this point, model guidance continues to nudge up the snow totals, and it looks like most of the GTA south of Highway 401 and 407 will be closer to the 10 cm mark rather than 5 cm," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham this morning of what we can expect.

While sunny to start off the week, cloud coverage is expected to build throughout Monday ahead of the incoming system.

"Widespread snow" will develop early Tuesday morning across southern Ontario, if the forecast is correct, "becoming heavier at times through the late morning hours and into the afternoon as well."

How much snow any given area recieves will be determined by the wind, with gusts of up 60 km/h expected across the region.

