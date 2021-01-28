City
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
no exit map toronto

People are building a map that helps pedestrians in Toronto navigate No Exit streets

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's 'No Exit' signs are not to be trusted—not if you're a pedestrian, anyway.

Meant specifically for cars, these yellow traffic signs scattered across the city might mislead some travelling by foot to think that cul-de-sacs and dead ends are all that wait beyond. 

But there are accessible alleyways and sidewalks on the other side waiting to be explored, you just have to know where to look. 

Toronto's pedestrian advocacy group is helping walkers and, in some cases, cyclists, dodge those tricky 'No Exit' signs with a new crowdsourced map

So far, there are more than 60 non-dead ends have been identified on Walk Toronto's map, and the number is growing. 

Blue icons mark where pedestrians can exit, and green means that cyclists can too. Exits with stairs have their own markers, to warn about accessibility challenges. Users can submit by tweeting or e-mailing the group. 

According to Walk Toronto, the prevalence of these misleading 'No Exit' signs exposes Toronto's "car-centric transportation planning." 

"Everyone's walking around their neighbourhood a lot more now. We're seeing things more detailed than we used to and realizing all the incongruities," says Walk Toronto's steering committee member Dylan Reid.  

The idea for the map was inspired by a Toronto resident's encounter with a misleading 'No Exit' sign this past fall that led to discovering an entirely new part of their neighbourhood. 

The solution is simple, says the group: new signs saying 'Pedestrians Excepted' or 'No Exit for Motor Vehicles' signs could easily replace the generic 'No Exit' sign. Walk Toronto says it's just the first step in a larger campaign for more inclusive signage citywide.

"The next step will be to talk to a councillor, Paul Fletcher has been supportive, and hopefully move from there," says Reid. "We need to change the city so that it's not just about cars and drivers."

Lead photo by

Stanley Sun

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You can send a Valentine's Day card and balloon to a long term care resident in Toronto

Toronto reveals locations where coyotes killed two dogs

Toronto wants to extend its mandatory mask bylaw until this summer

Calgary and Edmonton were just ranked sexier cities than Toronto

Toronto man caught stealing dirty diapers from green bin

People are building a map that helps pedestrians in Toronto navigate No Exit streets

Here's how to see the epic full wolf moon coming to Toronto this week

City of Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert amid freezing winter temps