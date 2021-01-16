Newtonbrook Creek is a hidden gem situated right next to the East Don Parkland in north Toronto, and it comes with secluded forest trails winding around a river.

If you're coming by TTC, the south entrance of the East Don Parkland Trail is a quick 10-minute walk from Leslie subway station. There's also a parking lot at this entrance.

Heading southeast will bring you to the Betty Sutherland Trail. But to get to the Newtonbrook Creek Pathway, head west at the first fork in the East Don Parkland Trail.

Cross the large steel bridge over the East Don River to make your way toward the much more secluded and hidden 5.3-kilometre out and back trail along the Newtonbrook Creek.

The paved trail becomes a dirt path as it curves northwest toward Bayview Avenue and Finch Avenue East. You'll quickly be enveloped by the heavily forested valley of black cherry, beech, skeletal beech and basswood trees.

Although some sections you'll find yourself surrounded by residential homes perched high above the ravine slopes on either side of the trail, the area still manages to feel quite separate from the rest of the city.

The elevation changes as well with some hills and turns following along the creek in the area making for a more interesting stroll.

Along the side of Newtonbrook Creek there are extensive sand deposits. The creek has cut through these indicating that it had a much stronger flow at times in the past.

About halfway through the trail, the path ascends up to Forest Grove Drive. You'll need to cross over to get to the other side of the ravine to continue your walk.

The creek will meet you on the other side and will continue to flow beside the trail the rest of the way until you reach Bayview Avenue.