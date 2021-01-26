Environment Canada issues winter weather advisory over Toronto snow storm

Remember yesterday when meteorologists were calling for up to 10 cm of snow in Toronto? Well, now it's looking more like 15 cm — and all of it's expected to come over the course of a single day, walloping the city with the most-active winter weather we've seen this year so far.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto, effective as of 6:05 a.m., warning of "rapidly accumulating snow" that could make driving difficult.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow," reads the federal weather agency's statement. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic."

Snow is expected to be particularly heavy near the western end of Lake Ontario. The regions of Halton and Peel are under official snowfall warnings as a result, but meteorologists say Toronto's west end could also see higher-than-average snow totals.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are expected today. For more info, click here: https://t.co/hUKIksy0XE#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/R3MMGTdUg4 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 26, 2021

Bolstered by strong easterly winds, the snow is expected to last all day, tapering off into lighter flurries or freezing drizzle this evening.

Temperatures should hold steady near -2 C throughout Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with a wind chill near -9 C.

"While snowfall rates won't be overly impressive with this storm, it's the strong winds and local blowing snow that could make for some dangerous and messy travel conditions as the day wears on," notes The Weather Network.

"In a winter that's barely had any snow to give to the region, this all-day snow storm will definitely make its mark."