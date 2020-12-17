City
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto zoo baby zebra

The Toronto Zoo is letting people pick the name of their new baby zebra

The Toronto Zoo welcomed a baby zebra earlier this month and now the public is getting a chance to vote on the little guy's name. 

The baby joins a group of the zoo's Grevy's zebras, the largest living wild mammal of the horse family.

He will be named after a Star Wars-inspired list, in keeping with the Toronto Zoo tradition. Previous zebra babies were named Luke, Leia, Rey and Obi. 

People are being encouraged to vote on the name from the options: Anakin, Aryn, Ben and Poe.

In his short life, the baby has already won over the hearts of many, after photos and videos were posted on the Toronto Zoo's Instagram page

According to National Geographic, the Grevy's zebras are native to Ethiopia and northern Kenya. Unfortunately, they are an endangered species and have to travel farther and farther for food and water as their habitat shrinks.

Voting is open until Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The name with the most votes will be announced on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Lead photo by

Toronto Zoo

